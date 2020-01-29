Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. TheStreet lowered Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BCOR opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. Blucora has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

