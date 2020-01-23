Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APRN. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Blue Apron stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 9,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Blue Apron by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 150,441 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 287,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

