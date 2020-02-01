Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Apron has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $24.60.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.92 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. Blue Apron’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 150,441 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 287,501 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

