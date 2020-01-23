Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

BLBD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,776. Blue Bird has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $556.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

