Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 88.21% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%.

BCRH stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCRH. ValuEngine cut Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

