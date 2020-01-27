Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Short Interest Up 174.2% in January

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCRH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.92. 715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 88.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?