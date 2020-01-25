Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Financial Contrast

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -26.92% -16.65% Kingsway Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Kingsway Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.72 -$28.60 million N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 0.74 -$26.68 million N/A N/A

Kingsway Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.