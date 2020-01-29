Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 266,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 240% from the average session volume of 78,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Blue Moon Zinc Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?