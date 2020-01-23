Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Down 20%

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 5,750 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 28,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

