Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.96 EPS

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (104.96) (($1.38)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (98) (($1.29)) by GBX (6.96) (($0.09)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

PRSM stock traded up GBX 270 ($3.55) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,500 ($19.73). 2,567,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,108.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,071.25. Blue Prism Group has a twelve month low of GBX 774.25 ($10.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,030 ($26.70). The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -18.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRSM. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; and blue prism digital exchange for downloading disruptive and AI-enabled capabilities.

