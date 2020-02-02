Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Down 11.1%

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 223,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 94,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.70, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

About Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

