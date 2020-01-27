bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.56.

BLUE opened at $87.26 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -13.88 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,376. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 398.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

