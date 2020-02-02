bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised bluebird bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 592,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,191. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,711.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,376. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in bluebird bio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 11.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

