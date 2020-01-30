Bluechiip (ASX:BCT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT)’s share price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 363,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market cap of $76.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57.

In other Bluechiip news, insider Andrew McLellan 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th.

Bluechiip Company Profile (ASX:BCT)

Bluechiip Limited develops and commercializes wireless tracking solutions for the healthcare and life science, security, defense, and manufacturing industries. The company offers Bluechiip products, such as retrofit button for CryoVials; Bluechiip enabled CryoVial boxes to enable ID and temperature recording; CryoTag measure sample temperatures of racks, cassettes, towers, and tanks; Matchbox Reader to read the Bluechiip-enabled vials and CryoTags; and Multi-Vial Reader to scan the ID and temperature of 100 vials in a Bluechiip CryoBox.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index