Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.00

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.89).

The company has a market capitalization of $539.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.97.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

