Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) Plans GBX 1.95 Dividend

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BSIF traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 135 ($1.78). 780,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.50 ($1.91). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.75.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

