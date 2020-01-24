Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 0.8%

Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.58 ($0.11), 1,088,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.65 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bluejay Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

