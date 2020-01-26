BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)