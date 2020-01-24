Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.9% per year over the last three years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,791. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO D Andrew Woodward bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BKEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

