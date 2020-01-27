Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 66.1% in January

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the December 31st total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO D Andrew Woodward bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,337.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,140,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.26% of Blueknight Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKEP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?