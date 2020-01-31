BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE BXC traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 71,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,785. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.60.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlueLinx will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,139.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,018.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,822.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,900 shares of company stock worth $309,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 771.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,029,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

