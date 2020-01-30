Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. 22,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,721. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

