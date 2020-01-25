Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.10

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $66.37, with a volume of 1606248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,198.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

