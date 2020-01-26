Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down to $67.19

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.88, but opened at $67.19. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 51,689 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

