Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Given $13.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE BRG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 128,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 190.80 and a quick ratio of 190.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $270.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

