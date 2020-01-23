BlueRush (CVE:BTV) Stock Price Up 8.3%

BlueRush Inc (CVE:BTV)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

About BlueRush (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers DigitalReach, a content engagement platform for advisors to personalize communications; IndiVideo, a personalized digital video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

