BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.42

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $14.85. BlueScope Steel shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 3,192,832 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$13.45. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

In related news, insider Mark Vassella 250,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

