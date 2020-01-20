BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce sales of $865.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.90 million to $880.32 million. BMC Stock reported sales of $859.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMCH. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

BMC Stock stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 262,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.91. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,609,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 435,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,799,000 after buying an additional 368,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

