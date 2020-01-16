BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

BMCH stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $372,799.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,799,000 after buying an additional 368,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,486,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at about $24,609,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at about $16,649,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

