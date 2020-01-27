Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

TSE:ZAG traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.30. The company had a trading volume of 176,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.04. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a one year low of C$15.32 and a one year high of C$16.43.

