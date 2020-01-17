Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) Trading Up 0.3%

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.00, approximately 112,421 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 153,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds