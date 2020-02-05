BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17. Peloton has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,533,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $35,993,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $18,860,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $6,275,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

