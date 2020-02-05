BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOLWF. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.30 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.18.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

