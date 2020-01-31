BMO Capital Markets Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

SPB stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.74. 1,286,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,651. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.42.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$520.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 637.17%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

