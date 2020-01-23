BMO Capital Markets Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $10.50

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of FR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 649,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

