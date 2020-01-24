BMO Capital Markets Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$42.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOY. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.10.

TSE TOY opened at C$33.96 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$29.99 and a 12 month high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.50.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index