BMO Capital Markets Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $232.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $204.06. 5,186,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $201.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

