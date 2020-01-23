BMO Capital Markets Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $155.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp set a $150.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of TEAM traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.28. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $90.85 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.01, a P/E/G ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atlassian by 1,870.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

