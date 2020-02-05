BMO Capital Markets Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $101.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSG. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a hold rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.07.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.23. 857,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,457. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

