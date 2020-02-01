BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,127,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

