BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

UPS stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

