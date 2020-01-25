BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,779 ($23.40) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,784.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,780.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

