BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

