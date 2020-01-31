BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Trading Down 1.1%

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.40 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.44), approximately 1,093,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60 ($1.45).

The company has a market cap of $885.70 million and a P/E ratio of -123.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

