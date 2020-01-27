Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE:ZRE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.95. 57,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,273. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a twelve month low of C$22.01 and a twelve month high of C$26.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.76.

