BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64, 7,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 298,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 1.87% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

