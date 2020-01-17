BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €57.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.86 ($63.79).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €50.59 ($58.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €51.99 and a 200 day moving average of €46.07. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

