BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.65

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.65 and traded as high as $49.30. BNP Paribas shares last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 4,461,448 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.86 ($63.79).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.70 and its 200 day moving average is €46.68.

About BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)