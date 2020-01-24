BNP Paribas Lowers BAE Systems (LON:BA) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BNP Paribas currently has GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 615 ($8.09).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 652.30 ($8.58).

Shares of LON BA traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 643.80 ($8.47). 4,571,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 585.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 559.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds