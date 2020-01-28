Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.78.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$47.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$38.09 and a 52 week high of C$49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33.

In other news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,095,540.08. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,476.20.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

